Previous
Christmas greenery............. by cutekitty
Photo 1084

Christmas greenery.............

..........all sorts of greenery on the hall table.........still not been out anywhere (except shopping) so have not got anything much to post.............and am rapidly running out of indoors items too !
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise