Previous
How many.......... by cutekitty
Photo 1086

How many..........

DVD's would be considered too many I wonder ?
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Oh I don’t know. The Billy Connolly Boxed Set would do me …. If I had a dvd player?
December 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I guess it depends if you watch them or not.
December 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise