Crystal Chandelier......... by cutekitty
Crystal Chandelier.........

.........well....it does have many hnging crystals.....the latest one is the lovely yellow sunshine......
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
