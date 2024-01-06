Sign up
Photo 1102
A clock for every occasion..........
Time and Tide wait for no man so they say.......however when you are retired sometimes time seems to be on a.....well...different time scale ! So we have these 'clocks'..... Actual time, actual day and actual state of tide........Simples !
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
clock
,
times
,
tide
,
retirement
Dione Giorgio
Since my retirement the clock doesn't exist for me any longer. But then there's my boss, my wife, who regulates my timing hehe.
January 6th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
The time on the bottom click is different? Is that showing a tide?
Nice shot.
January 6th, 2024
Nice shot.