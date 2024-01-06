Previous
A clock for every occasion..........

Time and Tide wait for no man so they say.......however when you are retired sometimes time seems to be on a.....well...different time scale ! So we have these 'clocks'..... Actual time, actual day and actual state of tide........Simples !
Dione Giorgio
Since my retirement the clock doesn't exist for me any longer. But then there's my boss, my wife, who regulates my timing hehe.
January 6th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
The time on the bottom click is different? Is that showing a tide?
Nice shot.
January 6th, 2024  
