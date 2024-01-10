Sign up
Previous
Photo 1106
Sea and sky meet.....
........looking out across St Austell Bay from outer harbour, Mevagissey......you can just make out the coastline of Fowey and Polruan.....
Thank you all so much for your kind comments and FAVs on yesterdays harbour pic.....very much appreciated.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
1
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
6th January 2024 12:34pm
Tags
sea
,
rocks
,
clouds
,
mevagissey
,
skt
Susan Wakely
ace
I really like the contrasting colours of the rocks left and right and the blues of the sky and sea.
January 10th, 2024
