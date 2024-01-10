Previous
Sea and sky meet..... by cutekitty
Photo 1106

Sea and sky meet.....

........looking out across St Austell Bay from outer harbour, Mevagissey......you can just make out the coastline of Fowey and Polruan.....

Thank you all so much for your kind comments and FAVs on yesterdays harbour pic.....very much appreciated.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
303% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I really like the contrasting colours of the rocks left and right and the blues of the sky and sea.
January 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise