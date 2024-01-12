Sign up
Previous
Photo 1108
Someone moved my cushion.......
.......'Princess' Lia looking very uncomfortble....but still managing to snooze !!!
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
1
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1108
photos
67
followers
71
following
303% complete
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
4th January 2024 1:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cat
,
sleeping
,
cushion
,
lia
,
tortie
,
settee
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
It could have been worse, someone could have put a dried pea under it. 😆
January 12th, 2024
