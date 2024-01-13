Previous
Harbourside......... by cutekitty
Harbourside.........

.........part of the inner harbour in Mevagissey. Lovely old buildings winding up the Cliff path.....
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Susan Wakely
A lovely scene making me want to return to Cornwall sometime soon.
January 13th, 2024  
Corinne C
Beautiful!
January 13th, 2024  
Steve Chappell
Lovely harbour capture
January 13th, 2024  
