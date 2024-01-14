Previous
Sadly neglected...... by cutekitty
Photo 1110

Sadly neglected......

...........part of my back garden which I did not get round to clearing before the winter set in with all the winds and rains......
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Diana ace
It looks pretty good to me, lovely greens.
January 15th, 2024  
