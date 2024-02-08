Protected...........

Previous
by cutekitty


.........this made me smile in my garden.......one lonely little Hyacinth......surrounded by a 'guard' of plants and rocks............I still testing 'positive' for this poxy Covid !
Kitty Hawke


@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...


Diana ace
How wonderful it looks surrounded by those lovely textures.
February 8th, 2024  
