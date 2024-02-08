Sign up
Photo 1135
Protected...........
.........this made me smile in my garden.......one lonely little Hyacinth......surrounded by a 'guard' of plants and rocks............I still testing 'positive' for this poxy Covid !
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Kitty Hawke
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Diana
How wonderful it looks surrounded by those lovely textures.
February 8th, 2024
