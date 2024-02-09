Previous
Next
Nearly Tulips........ by cutekitty
Photo 1136

Nearly Tulips........

....they are on their way. Please excuse my absence from here for the last few days. Still Testing positive for Covid and have had a baby Grandson born too.......who I cannot visit until I am negative Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrr..................
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
311% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely to see the spring flowers coming up. How miserable that you are still testing +.
Congratulations on the new baby. Hopefully you will get to meet him very soon.
February 11th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@wakelys yes.........spring flowers are always so welcome. Baby Kayden, weighing 5 lbs 11 oz.......yes I am hoping for negative on test tomorrow.....my other grandchild is now age 23 years.....and lives in Plymouth.....did not think I would have any others !
February 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise