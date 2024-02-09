Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1136
Nearly Tulips........
....they are on their way. Please excuse my absence from here for the last few days. Still Testing positive for Covid and have had a baby Grandson born too.......who I cannot visit until I am negative Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrr..................
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1138
photos
67
followers
71
following
311% complete
View this month »
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
11th February 2024 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tulips
,
plants
,
garden
,
pots
,
hyacinth
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely to see the spring flowers coming up. How miserable that you are still testing +.
Congratulations on the new baby. Hopefully you will get to meet him very soon.
February 11th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
@wakelys
yes.........spring flowers are always so welcome. Baby Kayden, weighing 5 lbs 11 oz.......yes I am hoping for negative on test tomorrow.....my other grandchild is now age 23 years.....and lives in Plymouth.....did not think I would have any others !
February 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Congratulations on the new baby. Hopefully you will get to meet him very soon.