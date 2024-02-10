Previous
Camelia blossoms by cutekitty
Camelia blossoms

.......they are so very pretty and such a welcome sight during the cold dark months..............such a shame they are so short lived though. Although my tree does have a wealth of blossoms still to come.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Susan Wakely ace
Although they are on the ground they do look very pretty.
February 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a pity that they fall off so soon, such beautiful blooms.
February 11th, 2024  
