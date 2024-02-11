Sign up
Previous
Photo 1138
Artic Bells
......these tiny little daffodils are still bloomig and trying to hold their heads up......but once again we have had so much wind and rain that they are struggling. They are very delicate.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
3
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
daffodils
,
pot
,
plants
,
garden
,
bells
,
artic
Susan Wakely
ace
Mine are a pretty soft yellow and I didn’t know what they were called.
February 11th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
@wakelys
We bought the bulbs at Powderham Castle (Devon) garden centre when we were on hols last September, bought Agapanthus bulbs too and they are already grown out of their pot !
February 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
they are so tiny but seem to be doing well under the circumstances.
February 11th, 2024
