Artic Bells by cutekitty
Photo 1138

Artic Bells

......these tiny little daffodils are still bloomig and trying to hold their heads up......but once again we have had so much wind and rain that they are struggling. They are very delicate.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Kitty Hawke

cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Susan Wakely ace
Mine are a pretty soft yellow and I didn’t know what they were called.
February 11th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@wakelys We bought the bulbs at Powderham Castle (Devon) garden centre when we were on hols last September, bought Agapanthus bulbs too and they are already grown out of their pot !
February 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
they are so tiny but seem to be doing well under the circumstances.
February 11th, 2024  
