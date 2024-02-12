Previous
Spring colour........ by cutekitty
Spring colour........

.........just creeping into the garden now.......thank goodness ! Still testing positive for Covid, but the line is getting fainter.......think I am on the mend ! Thank you all for your good wishes :)
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
A lovely hint of colour. Hopefully back to 100% soon.
February 12th, 2024  
How lovely they look, good to hear you are on the mend Kitty :-)
February 12th, 2024  
Oh this is lovely
February 12th, 2024  
Lovely blooms!
February 12th, 2024  
