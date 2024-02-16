Sign up
Photo 1143
Tulips.......
........about to pop open.......first ones this year....even before my daffs (who are still in tight little buds). They could do with some more sunshine though (who couldn't) !
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
2
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1144
photos
66
followers
70
following
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
17th February 2024 12:41pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
leaves
,
tulips
,
garden
,
pots
,
hyacinths
,
doorstep
Linda Godwin
A slow walk around your garden area would be very interesting. Nice to see the tulips up and blooming.
February 17th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
@rontu
haha....thank you.....it was quite a quick walk today, with my hoodie up too.......pesky rain !
February 17th, 2024
