Tulips....... by cutekitty
Photo 1143

Tulips.......

........about to pop open.......first ones this year....even before my daffs (who are still in tight little buds). They could do with some more sunshine though (who couldn't) !
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Linda Godwin
A slow walk around your garden area would be very interesting. Nice to see the tulips up and blooming.
February 17th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@rontu haha....thank you.....it was quite a quick walk today, with my hoodie up too.......pesky rain !
February 17th, 2024  
