It's a grey day............ by cutekitty
.........it is chilly, damp and foggy here in Cornwall today.......a day for sitting indoors with a cup of tea and a good book (good job I went to the Library yesterday). I got to meet my new little grandson yesterday too (I had had two negative Covid tests) he is a delight, so tiny and soft with a lot of dark hair. No pics yet though, they are keeping him off all social media for a while. Mr Flynn is still Covid stricken and getting mightily fed up with it all......he is not up to working in his recording studio and obviously can't have any singers in. Our little cat Lia is ;helping out' by sleeping between us every night......and managing to steal most of the duvet....how can a little fairy cat need so much duvet !!!!
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Babs ace
It does look like quite a chilly day. Congratulations on the arrival of your new gdandson. Good to hear you are now over covid but sorry to hear Mr Flynn is still poorly. Hope he is up and running again soon.
February 17th, 2024  
