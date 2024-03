Posh new skirt.........

.......... arrived yesterday.......how pretty is this. Billy ordered it for me and it has arrived in time for me to wear at the first Pirates of St Piran gig on Friday evening.....he really is a little dear!



Thank you all for your fab commens and FAV's on my pic of Lia yesterday....I told her she had got onto the Popular page....but she just yawned ! (Fame has obviously not gone to her head) :)