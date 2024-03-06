Lia.......

Previous
.......our little cat sunning herself on her 'personal' blanket. She looks like she has been wrongly assembled....with extra legs !
Brian ace
Natural contortionist
March 6th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Cats get themselves into the strangest positions
March 6th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@briaan haha.....she is certainly athletic.......she hurtles about everywhere at top speed.
March 6th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@swchappell I always think it can't be comfortble !
March 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Pure cat cossiness.
March 6th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Looks like 2 cats holding on to each other. Beautiful shot and pose.
March 6th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@wakelys haha....she certainly thinks so !
March 6th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@sangwann She has turned out iinto a lovely little cat.......she was just so nervous and upset when we first adopted her.
March 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a lovely little bundle of joy. They sure know the best spots, lovely sunny shot.
March 6th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@ludwigsdiana She is very much a sunshine girl.......much like myself! I do not thrive during the winter months.....:)
March 6th, 2024  
