Previous
Photo 1195
Shadows......
.....switched this pic to b & w because I liked the look of the shadow and the tree looking 'odd'......No.? Just me then !!!
Thank you for all your lovely comments and FAV's on yesterdays pic and for putting the lovely old Yew trees on the PP. :)
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
1
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1195
photos
63
followers
70
following
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
9th April 2024 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
path
,
graveyard
,
lined
,
shados
Brian
ace
I love this. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 10th, 2024
