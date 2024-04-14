Previous
Supply ship........ by cutekitty
Photo 1201

Supply ship........

....being supplied ! Falmouth Docks usually has one or more of these very 'top-heavy' looking ships being 'fettled'.........decided to have a faff and change to b & w....felt it more in keeping with the age of the ship !
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great b&w image. It looks HUGE!
April 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise