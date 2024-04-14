Sign up
Previous
Photo 1201
Supply ship........
....being supplied ! Falmouth Docks usually has one or more of these very 'top-heavy' looking ships being 'fettled'.........decided to have a faff and change to b & w....felt it more in keeping with the age of the ship !
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
1
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
12th April 2024 1:38pm
sky
sea
ship
docks
yachts
supply
falmouth
re-fit
Mags
ace
Great b&w image. It looks HUGE!
April 14th, 2024
