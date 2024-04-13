Sign up
Previous
Photo 1200
Spring wreath.
There were so many of these delightful spring wreaths hanging in the roof of the cafe at Heligan Gardens. They were enormous.
Thank you for all your comments and FAV's on yesterday's picand for placing it on PP. Much appreciated.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
hand
,
flowers
,
colours
,
spring
,
gardens
,
wreath
,
woven
,
heligan
,
mkade
