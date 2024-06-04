Pizza oven.........

Previous
.....in my daughter and s-i-l's garden where they cooked the delicious Pizza's we nommed in the sunshine last Sunday. Thank you for all your kind comments on yestrday's pic and for placing it on the TP.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Susan Wakely ace
I am imagining the smell of freshly cooked pizza now.
June 4th, 2024  
Brian ace
nom nom nom
June 4th, 2024  
