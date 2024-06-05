Previous
Bubble (or Squeak)..... by cutekitty
Bubble (or Squeak).....

.......never sure which one of my daughter's cat is which....they are both very similar (sisters)......although don't think this one is the brightest tool in the cat box.........her head was lovely and cool.......however her rear end ..........:)
Cute capture!
