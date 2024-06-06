Previous
Barn Cottage. by cutekitty
Photo 1254

Barn Cottage.

This pretty little house is where my daughter and s-i-l live. This area was originally a large farm, but is now a residentia area. This (and the neighbouring two cottages) were originally workers homes and would have been quite basic ! The kitchen, bathroom and utility being 'add-ons'. It does have the advantage of a very large building in the garden (possibly a machinery shed) and an extensive actual garden. They have a greenhouse and a polytunnel and several large old fruit trees,they grow lots of fruit and veggies and keep 10 chickens who have the run of the garden each evening (under supervision of course) !
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise