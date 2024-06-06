Barn Cottage.

This pretty little house is where my daughter and s-i-l live. This area was originally a large farm, but is now a residentia area. This (and the neighbouring two cottages) were originally workers homes and would have been quite basic ! The kitchen, bathroom and utility being 'add-ons'. It does have the advantage of a very large building in the garden (possibly a machinery shed) and an extensive actual garden. They have a greenhouse and a polytunnel and several large old fruit trees,they grow lots of fruit and veggies and keep 10 chickens who have the run of the garden each evening (under supervision of course) !