Photo 1258
Photo 1258
So red.............
............and so big...........lovely Poppies in my garden....such a shame they don't last very long. Thank you all very much for your lovely comments and FAV's on yesterday's pic and for putting it on the TP and PP.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
3
2
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1258
photos
63
followers
70
following
344% complete
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
Views
10
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
3rd June 2024 10:27am
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
flower
,
large
,
garden
,
polly
Casablanca
ace
Oooh lush
June 10th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
It’s so gorgeous!
June 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up and detail, such a gorgeous poppy!
June 10th, 2024
