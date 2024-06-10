Previous
So red............. by cutekitty
So red.............

............and so big...........lovely Poppies in my garden....such a shame they don't last very long. Thank you all very much for your lovely comments and FAV's on yesterday's pic and for putting it on the TP and PP.
Kitty Hawke

It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Oooh lush
June 10th, 2024  
It’s so gorgeous!
June 10th, 2024  
Wonderful close up and detail, such a gorgeous poppy!
June 10th, 2024  
