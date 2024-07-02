Previous
Raft Race......
......a well loved feature of the Mevagissey Feast Week events......this is the 'Willy Wonka' raft (there was a Wonka Trail around the village for the kids.....of all ages). The raft race is across the inner harbour and back and not all of them make it either ! Eggs and flour are involved and the prodigious use of water and oars are not frowned on.....on a very hot day the harbour can resemble a giant yorkshire pudding mix !!!

Thank you for all your very kind comments and FAV's on yesterday's pic and for putting it on the PP.......very much appreciated XXX
Oh that is aces! Love the Wonka theme. It sounds an absolute hoot with all those added ingredients!
July 2nd, 2024  
