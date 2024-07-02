Raft Race.......

......a well loved feature of the Mevagissey Feast Week events......this is the 'Willy Wonka' raft (there was a Wonka Trail around the village for the kids.....of all ages). The raft race is across the inner harbour and back and not all of them make it either ! Eggs and flour are involved and the prodigious use of water and oars are not frowned on.....on a very hot day the harbour can resemble a giant yorkshire pudding mix !!!



