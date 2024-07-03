Previous
Hoops........ by cutekitty
Hoops........

............against a very sullen sky. These are some of the lovely street decorations in Mevagissey last week for their Feast Week celebrations.
Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Annie D
feast week sounds interesting
July 3rd, 2024  
Casablanca
Such pretty decorations
July 3rd, 2024  
Lesley
How lovely
July 3rd, 2024  
