Previous
Photo 1282
The Lookout Point.....
...........this building (now posh apartments) was once a large hotel with beautiful views aross St Austell Bay. You can just make out the walkway to the edge of the cliffs which is the 'Lookout Point'.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
3
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1282
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
28th June 2024 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
rocks
,
cliffs
,
building
,
bay
,
lookout
,
mevagissey
Casablanca
ace
Lovely setting......though jolly close to the cliff edge if there are any erosion incidents or rock falls! Nice composition with all the shapes.
July 4th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
July 4th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
@casablanca
yes..it is close......and getting closer.....there have been a few rock falls. Locals say there was a car park there many years ago......not there now !
July 4th, 2024
