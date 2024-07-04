Previous
The Lookout Point..... by cutekitty
The Lookout Point.....

...........this building (now posh apartments) was once a large hotel with beautiful views aross St Austell Bay. You can just make out the walkway to the edge of the cliffs which is the 'Lookout Point'.
Kitty Hawke

Casablanca ace
Lovely setting......though jolly close to the cliff edge if there are any erosion incidents or rock falls! Nice composition with all the shapes.
July 4th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 4th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@casablanca yes..it is close......and getting closer.....there have been a few rock falls. Locals say there was a car park there many years ago......not there now !
July 4th, 2024  
