143 / 365
Bee on Sunflower
This sunflower is from a local sunflower patch. Just happened to catch the bee on the sunflower.
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
1
1
Susan Klassen
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Tags
bee
,
sunflower
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous close up with wonderful detail.
September 21st, 2024
