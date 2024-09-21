Sign up
Previous
144 / 365
Reflections
Reflections of the sunsetting on a neighbourhood pond. Glad to spot this while taking our dog for an evening walk.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
amyK
ace
Great light capture
September 22nd, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
@amyk
Thanks so much Amy, I super appreciate it. 💖
September 22nd, 2024
