Buzzing Around by dailypix
145 / 365

Buzzing Around

This bee sure liked our Aster flowers. There were 3 buzzing around these flowers today but I captured one on one of the flowers.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Susan Klassen

The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Diana ace
Wonderful close up and detail, such a gorgeous colour too.
September 23rd, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks so much Diana. We were outside looking around the garden and were surprised to see the bees on these flowers.
September 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fabulous capture…
September 23rd, 2024  
Babs ace
Excellent detail.
September 23rd, 2024  
