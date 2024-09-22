Sign up
145 / 365
Buzzing Around
This bee sure liked our Aster flowers. There were 3 buzzing around these flowers today but I captured one on one of the flowers.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
4
1
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
162
photos
23
followers
65
following
39% complete
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
22nd September 2024 1:24pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
bee
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up and detail, such a gorgeous colour too.
September 23rd, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks so much Diana. We were outside looking around the garden and were surprised to see the bees on these flowers.
September 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulous capture…
September 23rd, 2024
Babs
ace
Excellent detail.
September 23rd, 2024
