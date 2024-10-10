Sign up
Previous
163 / 365
Blooming Again
Here’s the second rose that’s blooming a second time this year since cutting it back in July. Lovely colour. And I can see 2 more roses on this plant getting ready to open.
You can see leaves from the trees on the ground below the rose plant.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
blooming
Suzanne
ace
In my previous home I had a rise of this coloration. Loved it!
October 10th, 2024
