Previous
Sunset View on the Way Home by dailypix
166 / 365

Sunset View on the Way Home

We shared a Canadian Thanksgiving meal with some family that lived a couple hours away. We had a nice view of the sunset as we travelled home in the evening.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise