The Daisy and the Bee by dailypix
168 / 365

The Daisy and the Bee

Even though we have had 2 nights with frost. These little daisies are still kicking around. This bee is enjoying them too. And in the top right you can see another photo bomber bug.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
Photo Details

