February 1: Forms in Nature 1 by daisymiller
Photo 2120

February 1: Forms in Nature 1

I decided to participate in the "Flash of Red"/Black and White photography challenge during February. The theme for the first 8 days is "forms in nature". I thought these tulip leaves pushing up through the acorns and tree leaves matched this theme.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
