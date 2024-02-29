Previous
February 29: Tulip by daisymiller
February 29: Tulip

I saw pots of tulips on sale at the grocery store after Valentine's Day and could not resist buying one. I thought the blossoms would be pink, but they are a lovely deep color-almost a deep purple.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography.
