June 2: Wild by daisymiller
Photo 2932

June 2: Wild

I have these plants growing all over my front garden beds. I think this is wild garlic. It is an interesting looking plant, but it has become a weed in my garden.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Daisy Miller

Diane ace
It may be a weed, but your photo is beautiful!
June 3rd, 2024  
