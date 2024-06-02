Sign up
Photo 2932
June 2: Wild
I have these plants growing all over my front garden beds. I think this is wild garlic. It is an interesting looking plant, but it has become a weed in my garden.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project last year. A lot of...
Tags
plant
,
flower
Diane
ace
It may be a weed, but your photo is beautiful!
June 3rd, 2024
