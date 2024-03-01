Previous
March 1: Tulips by daisymiller
Photo 2928

March 1: Tulips

After doing black and white for a month, I am going back to color to show the beauty of spring where I live. This is the pot of tulips I bought for myself on sale at the grocery store after Valentine's Day.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project last year. A lot of...
