February 3: Form of Nature 3
Photo 2122

February 3: Form of Nature 3

The milkweed pods have been opening up this winter. When the wind blows, the seeds fly through the air. This particular type of milkweed is called "Swamp Milkweed".
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Daisy Miller

Milanie ace
So much detail and textures showing.
February 4th, 2020  
