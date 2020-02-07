Sign up
Photo 2126
February 7: Winter Daffodils
The daffodils sprouted green leaves in January. Snow after snow, the daffodil leaves are still standing.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
6th February 2020 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
winter
,
leaves
,
spring
,
bw
,
for2020
