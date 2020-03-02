Previous
March 2: Red by daisymiller
Photo 2150

March 2: Red

It is great to see the red leaves of the red coral bell appear out of the brown Oak tree leaves.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
