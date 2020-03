March 10: Orange

I do not have any orange flowers blooming now. When I saw this plaque that a friend gave me, I knew I had found my "orange" for the day. This saying about friends is very true for me this year. In early January, my husband was diagnosed with stage 5 chronic disease (AKA end stage renal failure). My friends have been so supportive this year. They really are the flowers in the garden of life.