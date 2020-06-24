Sign up
Photo 2173
June 24: Coreopsis
I grow several kinds of Coreopsis. This is one of my favorites.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
2571
photos
31
followers
47
following
2166
2167
2168
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
23rd June 2020 10:42am
Tags
flower
,
june
GaryW
Very pretty. We have wild ones growing that we have tried, unsuccessfully, to grow in our garden. I've only seen the solid yellow variety. These are beautiful.
June 25th, 2020
