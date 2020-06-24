Previous
June 24: Coreopsis by daisymiller
Photo 2173

June 24: Coreopsis

I grow several kinds of Coreopsis. This is one of my favorites.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
GaryW
Very pretty. We have wild ones growing that we have tried, unsuccessfully, to grow in our garden. I've only seen the solid yellow variety. These are beautiful.
June 25th, 2020  
