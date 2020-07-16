July 16: Rosinweed

I took this picture of this flower so I could identify it. I did not plant it. I think a bird brought this plant to me. I thought this plant might be rosinweed and it is. Rosinweed is a native plant to my state. It grows 4-6 feet tall. It attracts birds and butterflies. That is good, because my neighbors and I are planting plants to attract the butterflies. It is deer resistant and rabbit resistant. That is good too. Rosinweed likes dry soil moisture. This is good now, as my area has drought like conditions. The soil is even cracking. I love this new addition to my north garden bed.