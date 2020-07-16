Previous
Next
July 16: Rosinweed by daisymiller
Photo 2195

July 16: Rosinweed

I took this picture of this flower so I could identify it. I did not plant it. I think a bird brought this plant to me. I thought this plant might be rosinweed and it is. Rosinweed is a native plant to my state. It grows 4-6 feet tall. It attracts birds and butterflies. That is good, because my neighbors and I are planting plants to attract the butterflies. It is deer resistant and rabbit resistant. That is good too. Rosinweed likes dry soil moisture. This is good now, as my area has drought like conditions. The soil is even cracking. I love this new addition to my north garden bed.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
601% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
I see that often around here, too. Nice tones here.
July 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise