August 24: Russian Sage and Bee by daisymiller
Photo 2282

August 24: Russian Sage and Bee

The Russian Sage has been pretty all of the growing season. I have gotten very few good pictures of this plant until this one. I was happier yet to have captured the native bee in this picture.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Kerri Michaels ace
very cool
August 25th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice capture- the flower is very pretty and the bee is icing on the cake!
August 25th, 2020  
