Previous
Next
August 29: Rose of Sharon by daisymiller
Photo 2287

August 29: Rose of Sharon

The Rose of Sharon is so gorgeous now. Two of my three shrubs are old. This blossom is the sole blossom on one of the older shrubs.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
626% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
Wonderful light.
August 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise