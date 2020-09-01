Previous
Next
September 1: Zinnia by daisymiller
Photo 2293

September 1: Zinnia

A friend of mine gave me zinnia seed several years ago. Each year I save the seed from the plants I grow each year. I think of my friend every time I see a new zinnia blossom. She is a dear friend.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
628% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise