May 15: Dogwood by daisymiller
Photo 2602

May 15: Dogwood

My friend planted a dogwood tree thinking that its blossoms would look like the blossoms my dogwood tree has. She was disappointed. However, I like this dogwood tree because it is different.
15th May 2021 15th May 21

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
