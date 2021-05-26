Previous
May 26: Sage by daisymiller
May 26: Sage

My old sage plant bloomed.
26th May 2021 26th May 21

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Maggiemae ace
How very wise of it to do this!
June 17th, 2021  
