May 30: Spiderwort by daisymiller
Photo 2577

May 30: Spiderwort

A friend of mine called me over to take pictures of her clematis and black hollyhock. I ended up taking pictures of all of the flowers in her lovely garden. I discovered this Spiderwort growing next to her clematis.
30th May 2021 30th May 21

Daisy Miller

