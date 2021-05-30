Sign up
Photo 2577
May 30: Spiderwort
A friend of mine called me over to take pictures of her clematis and black hollyhock. I ended up taking pictures of all of the flowers in her lovely garden. I discovered this Spiderwort growing next to her clematis.
30th May 2021
30th May 21
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
2980
photos
34
followers
47
following
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
29th May 2021 3:46pm
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
may
