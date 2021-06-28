June 28: Nice Bug, Bad Bug

This is an Assassin Bug nymph. After if got caught in my clothing, it bit me repeatedly. I finally knocked it off me and captured it in a paper cup. I took pictures of it so I could show it to my brother for identification. He said that this was a nymph (immature) Wheel Bug, which is the largest type of the Assassin Bugs. At first, I thought this was a Kissing Bug, which is another type of Assassin Bug. I am glad that this was not a Kissing Bug, as they can carry Chagas Disease. That disease can stay with you for your lifetime and can be very serious. The Wheel Bug bite can have symptoms that last for weeks to months. Their bite is not as bad as the bite of the Kissing Bug. The Assassin Bugs are known as the lions of the garden. They are good because they capture and suck the insides out of insects, such as flies and grasshoppers. Even though they are good for my garden, I will be carefully looking for them whenever I am in my garden. P.S. I am beginning to feel a little bit better than I did during the first few hours after I got bit.